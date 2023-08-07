FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami: Clash in the Texan Heat for the Leagues Cup Round of 16

Possible formations of Dallas and Inter

In the Texan heat, Messi’s Inter clashes with FC Dallas for the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup: schedule, formations, TV

The legend of Messi arrives on Texan soil. He will be greeted by the great expectation that his presence has generated, which led to all the Toyota stadium seats being sold out in just 18 minutes. There will be 20,500 (maximum capacity that the stadium has) that will be present to see the duel between the local FC Dallas and the sensational team of the moment in MLS, Inter Miami.

FC Dallas is expected to line up with Paes, Jesus, Burgess, Martinez, Junqua; Velasco, Quignon, Lletget; Kamungo, Obrian and Ferreira. On the other hand, Inter Miami will have Callender, Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller, Allen; Busquets, Arroyo, Cremaschi, Taylor, Messi and Martínez in their possible formation.

The much-anticipated match can be seen on Apple TV – MLS Pass. For those interested in watching, the game will kick off at 9:30 p.m. in Dallas, Texas. In Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador, the match will start at 8:30 p.m. In Miami, it will be at 9:30 p.m. In Chile, Venezuela, Bolivia, and Paraguay, the match will start at 9:30 p.m. And in Argentina and Uruguay, it will kick off at 10:30 p.m.

Soccer fans are excited to witness this clash between two strong teams. With FC Dallas playing on their home turf and Inter Miami showcasing their star player Messi, the match promises to be a thrilling encounter. Dallas is eager to secure a victory and advance to the next round of the Leagues Cup, while Inter Miami aims to continue their impressive form in MLS.