Title: Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Preferences: The Type of Woman He Likes Revealed

Subtitle: Rapper’s Alleged Relationship with Yailin Fuels Speculation

by [Author]

[date]

New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has always been known for his intriguing music videos featuring voluptuous women. Recently, it appears that he may have found a woman who fits his preferences. Yailin La Más Viral, a Dominican singer and mother of his daughter, Cattleya, has been seen together with 6ix9ine quite frequently, sparking rumors of a potential romantic relationship between them.

Despite claiming that they are only “collaborators,” their close bond and affectionate behavior suggest otherwise. Their musical collaborations, such as “Pati” and “Shaka Laka,” further strengthen the speculation surrounding their alleged relationship. Yailin seems to possess the qualities that the rapper finds appealing in a woman.

In an interview with Molusco TV, Tekashi 6ix9ine revealed his preference for voluptuous brunettes, primarily from Caribbean countries. He confessed, “I have always liked women with big butts.” When asked about his favorite nationalities, he mentioned Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, the same countries where many of his music video vixens have hailed from.

During another interview with Enrique Santos, the rapper confessed that he was once infatuated with a married woman who had rejected him. When asked about the type of woman he likes, he described a fondness for “bad women” and those from the streets. However, he refused to disclose which country had the best “leathers,” as he jokingly claimed it might land him in trouble.

Despite his evasiveness, Tekashi 6ix9ine did answer when asked about the country with the most beautiful and voluptuous women. He emphatically declared, “The Dominicans, there are many good women there.”

With 6ix9ine’s open preference for curvy women and his admiration for Dominican beauty, it remains to be seen where Yailin fits in. Their alleged romance has caught the attention of fans and spectators alike, wondering if she is the one who meets the rapper’s specific preferences.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernández, was born on May 8, 1996, in Brooklyn, New York. He is an American rapper, now 27 years old.

For more updates and information on Tekashi 6ix9ine, stay tuned.

[Author’s Name]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

