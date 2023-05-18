FC Sevilla meets AS Roma in the final

Europe League specialists Sevilla FC still have a chance of winning their seventh title in their favorite competition. In the semi-finals duel with Juventus Turin after the 1-1 in the first leg at the Italian record champions, the Spaniards advanced to the final on May 31 in Budapest with a 2-1 (1-1, 0-0) after extra time. Opponent in the match for the successor to Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt is AS Roma.

In Seville, Dusan Vlahovic gave the guests from the Apennines, who are still waiting for their first European Cup success since the Champions League triumph 27 years ago, the lead 20 minutes after the break.

However, Suso forced the Andalusian hosts into extra time just seven minutes later, in which Erik Lamela’s winning goal (95′) meant their fifth appearance in a Europa League final in ten years.

West Ham United and Fiorentina have reached the Conference League final. The English won the semi-final second leg at AZ Alkmaar 1-0 (0-0) on Thursday evening and will play for the title in Prague on June 7th. Pablo Fornals scored the goal for West Ham in the fourth minute of added time.

Coach David Moyes’ team had already won the first leg 2-1 against the Dutch. In the final, the Premier League club meets Florence. The Italians prevailed after extra time in Basel. The decisive goal was scored by Antonin Barak (120+9).