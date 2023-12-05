FC Turin overcame Bergamo, Zima remained only on the bench

First, Zapata put his team ahead with a close-range shot in the 22nd minute. After the break, Paraguayan Antonio Sanabria made it 2-0 from a penalty kick awarded by the referee after VAR intervention. Zapata then closed the score in the fifth set minute after a pass from Nikola Vlašič, who also prepared the opening goal for him.

Italian Football League – 14th round: FC Turin – Bergamo 3:0 (22nd and 90th + 5 Zapata, 56th Sanabria from pen.). 1. Inter Milan14112133:7352. Juventus Turin14103122:9333. AC Milan1492324:15294. AS Rome1473427:16245.Naples1473426:17246.Fiorentina1472523:17237.Bologna1457216:11228.Bergamo1462621:16209.Lazio Rome1462615:152010.FC Turin1454513:161911.Monza1 446415:141812.Frosinone1453620:241813.Lecce1437416:191614.FC Genoa1443715:191515.Sassuolo1443721: 261516.Udine1419412:211217.Empoli143299:261118.Hellas Verona1424812:211019.Cagliari1424813:261020.Salernitana1415810:288

Share this: Facebook

X

