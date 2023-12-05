Airport in Munich temporarily closed: air traffic in Hamburg affected | > – News

As of: December 5, 2023 12:00 a.m

Munich Airport is temporarily suspending operations today due to the winter weather. This also affects air traffic in Hamburg.

A spokesman for Munich Airport announced on Monday evening that there would be no take-offs and landings from the start of operations at 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. The reason is the announced freezing rain on the night of Monday to Tuesday, which will probably make safe flight operations in the morning and mid-morning impossible. At least 150 takeoffs and 160 landings are affected today.

Flights from Hamburg to Munich canceled

The effects can also be felt at Hamburg Airport. Total have already been More than a dozen flights to Munich planned for today were canceled – and just as many flights from Munich to Hamburg. This includes all Lufthansa connections. The airline’s passengers can cancel tickets that have already been booked free of charge until the flight date of December 9th.

Air traffic will probably still be restricted in the afternoon

According to the information, Munich Airport wants to use the first half of the day to de-ice the operating areas after the announced freezing rain. The plan is to start air traffic again from midday, it was said. However, the flight schedule will probably still be severely restricted in the afternoon. Passengers should plan for this and find out more from their airline.

