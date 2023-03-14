Home Sports Thai Dai Van Nguyen skonil na mistrovstv Evropy v achu est
Thai Dai Van Nguyen skonil na mistrovstv Evropy v achu est

Thai Dai Van Nguyen skonil na mistrovstv Evropy v achu est

The Russian Alexey Sarana became the European champion, starting under the leadership of the international federation FIDE. From May, rut achist will fall under the Asian confederation, which, with its decisions at the Norwegian congress, helped them avoid the destruction of international starts due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Sarana scored 8.5 points in 11 rounds, the same as fellow Kirill Evenko from Romania and 7-year-old Daniel Dardha from Belgium, who occupied this place.

European vice-champion from 2015 David Navara died on the 55th pc.

