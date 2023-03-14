<br />





Urgent provisions on the legal entry flows of foreign workers and the prevention and fight against irregular immigration –

The decree-law n. 20 of 03.10.2023 which introduces new provisions on the legal entry flows of foreign workers and the prevention and fight against irregular immigration.

The new crime of “death or injury as a result of crimes relating to illegal immigration” has been included, with the penalties ranging

– from 10 to 20 years for serious or very serious injuries to one or more people;

– from 15 to 24 years for the death of a person;

– 20 to 30 years for the death of several people.

The validation of the justice of the peace has been eliminated for the execution of the expulsion decrees ordered following a conviction.

The methods for planning the legal entry flows of foreign workers to be admitted to Italy for subordinate work are defined every three years instead of for one year.

Quotas will be assigned preferentially to workers from states that promote media campaigns for their citizens on the risks to personal safety deriving from their inclusion in illegal migratory traffic.

The start of the employment relationship of foreigners with Italian companies has been simplified and the procedure for issuing the no impediment document for subordinate work is speeded up, even for seasonal needs.

Renewals of the residence permit issued for permanent work, for self-employment or for family reunification will have a maximum duration of three years, instead of two as today.

It has been established that employers who have applied for the assignment of agricultural workers and are not assigned have priority over new applicants.

In order to protect the national market from agro-food crime, the personnel of the Central Inspectorate for the protection of quality and fraud suppression of agri-food products, classified in the highly professional area and in the officials area, have the qualification of judicial police officer; the remaining personnel employed in the assistants area and in the operators area are judicial police officers.

With the entry into force of the decree, the permit on special protection is eliminated, safeguarding the requests already presented on 13 March 2023 and in cases in which the foreigner has already received the invitation to present it at the competent Police Headquarters.

For permits still valid, the new decree provides for renewal once only and for an annual duration, without prejudice to the option to convert it into a residence permit for work.

Law Decree 10 March 2023, n. 20 (GU n.59 of 10-3-2023)

Press release from the Council of Ministers

Monday, 13 March 2023 – governo.it

