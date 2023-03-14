Doug Bowserpresident of Nintendo of America, is convinced that the quality Of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will go to justify the price of the game, which as we know will be higher than the average for Nintendo Switch titles.

Last month, the Japanese company confirmed the price increase to $69.99 for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in the United States (in Europe The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was already priced at $69.99 €), while explaining that this is not a new standard for Nintendo Switch games, and Bowser tried to explain this choice.

“We look at what the title has to offer,” said the president of Nintendo of America. “I think fans will find it aincredibly dense and immersive experience. The price reflects the kind of experience users can expect when playing this particular product.”

Bowser took advantage of the opportunity to reiterate that this is not a policy that will be adopted for all games coming out on Switch: “It’s not about the price at which we will necessarily sell all our titles. We’re actually talking about a rather common model in Europe and other parts of the world, where the figure changes depending on the game.”

[Aggiornamento]

We have better specified the question of the price and the fact that the increase was practiced only in the United States.