FC Zurich lost 0:2 in Lugano

FC Zurich lost 0:2 in Lugano

For the first time since the beginning of November, Zurich have lost a championship game. And yet the FCZ confirmed with the 0: 2 in the Cornaredo that they have gained stability in the past few weeks.

The Luganesi (left) celebrate Jonathan Sabbatini’s goal to make it 2-0 just before half-time.

Samuel Golay / Keystone

FC Zurich had traveled to spring-like Ticino with increased self-confidence, and coach Bo Henriksen’s team had to start the journey home to the cold north with their heads bowed. Since November 6, FCZ had not lost and moved away from the last place in the table. But Lugano is a tough place for Zurich, the last defeat happened in Cornaredo.

