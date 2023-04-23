Home » FCB draws an option to buy Amdouni and Diouf – Males should go
Sports

FCB draws an option to buy Amdouni and Diouf – Males should go

by admin
FCB draws an option to buy Amdouni and Diouf – Males should go

FC Basel pulls a purchase option for Amdouni and Diouf – on the other hand, ex-FCL player Males should leave Bebbi

Unsurprisingly, FC Basel are making use of the purchase options for Zeki Amdouni and Andy Diouf, while there is apparently no future for the former Lucerne offensive man Darian Males after more than two seasons on the Rhine knee.

Disappointed Darian Males: The offensive man will probably have to leave FC Basel after two and a half seasons.

Image: Martin Meienberger/Freshfocus (Lucerne, November 6, 2022)

Ironically, before the extremely important FCB home game on Sunday (2:15 p.m.) against third-placed FC Luzern, the following unconfirmed information leaked out: The former junior and professional from Central Switzerland, Darian Males, will receive a loan from St. Jakob-Park after 2.5 years no new contract. FCB neither want to take over the 21-year-old offensive player from Inter Milan nor sign him for another season on loan.

See also  Halftime report-Cernas hits the post, Beijing Guoan 0-0 Hebei team_Hosen

You may also like

The Bucks Would Be In Big Trouble Without...

This will be the weather in the months...

Abodi, Gravina’s grace to Lukaku? it’s a right...

Wilhem Belocian wins in 13”34 over 110m hurdles...

where to see Pogacar against Evenepoel on TV...

Liverpool 3-2 Nottingham Forest: Klopp believes things have...

Victor Oladipo injures left knee late in Heat...

LIV Golf International: Talor Gooch holds on to...

About the teacher’s triple-double Edwards cut 36+7+5, the...

Bayer Leverkusen: Alonso ahead of Leipzig: “We’re going...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy