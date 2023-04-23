FCB draws an option to buy Amdouni and Diouf – Males should go

FC Basel pulls a purchase option for Amdouni and Diouf – on the other hand, ex-FCL player Males should leave Bebbi Unsurprisingly, FC Basel are making use of the purchase options for Zeki Amdouni and Andy Diouf, while there is apparently no future for the former Lucerne offensive man Darian Males after more than two seasons on the Rhine knee.

Disappointed Darian Males: The offensive man will probably have to leave FC Basel after two and a half seasons. Image: Martin Meienberger/Freshfocus (Lucerne, November 6, 2022)

Ironically, before the extremely important FCB home game on Sunday (2:15 p.m.) against third-placed FC Luzern, the following unconfirmed information leaked out: The former junior and professional from Central Switzerland, Darian Males, will receive a loan from St. Jakob-Park after 2.5 years no new contract. FCB neither want to take over the 21-year-old offensive player from Inter Milan nor sign him for another season on loan.