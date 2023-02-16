“I’m very happy. If I lacked a bit of physique in the first one, here at the bottom I tried to attack with everything I had, I scraped the bottom of the barrel”. As Federico Brignone after the silver conquered in gigante ai Meribel World Cup. “I’m really satisfied, today as in the Super-G many came to see me, I was sorry to disappoint them,” she explained to Raisport microphones. “I’m happy to have shown that I can ski like this in the giant and that I can play it,” she added.

The blue, third after the first heat, finished with an overall time of 2:07.25, preceded by 12 cents from the US Mikaela Shiffrin, gold in 2:07.13 and already leading halfway through the race. The Norwegian was also on the podium Ragnhild Mowinckel (2:07.35).

For Brignone, who had obtained the world silver in giant 10 years ago in Garmischit’s about the second medal in this edition, after the gold conquered in combined. Switzerland is at the foot of the podium Lara Gut-Behrami, fourth at 2:07.44. In the top five too Martha Bassinofifth with a gap of 80 cents, capable of recovering 13 positions compared to the first run. For Shiffrin it is the first world gold in the giant.