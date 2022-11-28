Home Sports Maurizio Scanavino is the new general manager of Juventus
A career between Italy and abroad that takes its cue from consultancy, develops in engines and focuses on publishing and its digital transformation, that of the new general manager of Juventus, Maurizio Scanavino. Born in 1973, graduated from the Polytechnic of Turin in telecommunications engineering, he took his first steps in the international giant Accenture. Then it’s up to the digital start-up Ciaoweb, at the turn of the century, when the Internet was still in its infancy. From the “New Economy” he moved to the car industry, in the Fiat group, today Stellantis. In 2004 he took part in its relaunch with Sergio Marchionne and became director of “brand promotion” dealing in particular with marketing and communication for the Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Lancia brands. From engines to publishing: the leap came in 2007 when Scanavino was called to manage the marketing of La Stampa: there too the focus was on innovation. The main areas in which he is involved are the development of the product and the digital portfolio. Three years later, he took over the leadership, as general manager, of the Publikompass advertising agency, then moved to Genoa as managing director of Secolo XIX, accompanying him to the merger with La Stampa which would give life to the Itedi group, of which he assumed the leadership as general manager. The next step was the merger with the Espresso Group and the birth of Gedi, publisher of La Stampa, Repubblica, a group of local newspapers, as well as radio, digital publications and multimedia hubs. Scanavino will remain CEO and CEO of the group, which aims to consolidate as the Italian leader in the digital transformation of the sector, also with investments and acquisitions.

