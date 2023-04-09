Home Sports Federico Valverde reportedly punches Alex Baena after Real Madrid-Villarreal encounter
Sports

Federico Valverde reportedly punches Alex Baena after Real Madrid-Villarreal encounter

by admin
Federico Valverde reportedly punches Alex Baena after Real Madrid-Villarreal encounter

The Madrid daily claims that the Villarreal left winger allegedly kicked Valverde and told him: ” Cry now that your son won’t be born “. At the start of the year, the Montevideo native’s wife almost lost their second child, but the pregnancy would now be better, according to Marca.

According to several media including the pro-Madrid newspaper, Baena would have repeated this kind of words during the meeting and Valverde would therefore have decided to attack him after the match. According to AS, Villarreal reportedly video Valverde’s punch. The latter was also heard by the police present at the scene.

See also  Bundesliga: VfB and Schalke each lose twice

You may also like

Stefan Kretzschmar: “In the car was a best-of...

It’s a Lazio from the Champions League, Juventus...

World Cup finals in Omaha: German show jumpers...

The report cards of the sports weekend: Ancelotti...

Nils Politt – “Top 10 would be nice”

LAFC vs. Austin FC Highlights | MLS on...

Partial sale of media rights: banners and chants:...

FC Barcelona – Girona | Barça and Mateu...

2023 Songyang Marathon kicks off with 5,000 participants...

HSV fans upset – “Your ticket prices are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy