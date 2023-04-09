The Madrid daily claims that the Villarreal left winger allegedly kicked Valverde and told him: ” Cry now that your son won’t be born “. At the start of the year, the Montevideo native’s wife almost lost their second child, but the pregnancy would now be better, according to Marca.
According to several media including the pro-Madrid newspaper, Baena would have repeated this kind of words during the meeting and Valverde would therefore have decided to attack him after the match. According to AS, Villarreal reportedly video Valverde’s punch. The latter was also heard by the police present at the scene.