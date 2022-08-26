Original title: Felix: Adapting to Atletico’s style is not easy, even if he doesn’t play a lot, Ronaldo will always be Ronaldo

Felix: Adapting to Atletico’s style is not easy, Cristiano Ronaldo will always be Ronaldo even if he doesn’t play much

Live it, August 26th. Recently, Atletico Madrid’s Portuguese striker Felix accepted an interview with ESPN. He talked about some topics about Atletico Madrid.

– Atletico Madrid style

At the beginning, the Atletico style was not easy for me because I played a different style of football at Benfica, but if I am at Atletico, I have to adapt and that is what I need to do.

– Integrate into Atletico Madrid

Now I’m more comfortable with that style, I’m here to play for Atletico and I need to play in Atletico’s style. It was difficult at first because I couldn’t get used to that pressure, but as time went on, it normalized.

– Simone

They are one of the most special of football coaches who pass on the passion to the players and fans.

– Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo will always be Cristiano Ronaldo, even if he doesn’t have many opportunities to play now, it is an honor to have him in the team, even if he is 38 years old (actually 37 years old), his situation at Manchester United is not good, but Even if he plays less time it won’t affect us (Portugal national team).

– Champions League draw

We want to go as far as possible and play game by game, we have a lot of expectations for the title, we dream about it, it’s all up to us.

