In late summer and early autumn, cooling is still just needed.

but! The suspenders are tired of wearing (writing), and the editor will focus on the Tube top today. As a hot item in the millennial trend, it is making a strong comeback.

Tube top was born purely by accident, in 1971, a clothing factory mistakenly produced a bunch of tops without sleeves and straps.

Designer Elie Tahari bought the clothes, sneaked into a trade show, displayed them in the halls, and received thousands of orders a day. Since then Tube top has become popular.

In the 1990s, the trend of revealing skin rose, and hot girls who advocated publicity and personality once again set their sights on this kind of short and tight tops.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie in “Sex and the City”, often wears Tube top both on and off the show, and her looks are still fashionable now.

This set of Britney Spears is also a classic Y2k style. The tube top is matched with loose low-waisted sweatpants. This outfit template is now imitated by many people.

Kate Moss, the originator of the “world-weary face”, also loves it, and she wears the Tube top with a large area of ​​skin to make her look cool and sexy.

Time comes to 2022, and it is also loved by designers. Alexander McQueen’s 2022 autumn and winter show has been on the Tube top many times. The tight tailoring and the brand’s consistent dark style are unique punk-style sexy.

Alaïa, who knows how to handle women’s curves very well, also used Tube top in this year’s autumn and winter series. The minimalist black is matched with neat tailoring, which gives a sense of luxury.

Not only the show, but also many fashionistas use Tube top in their daily collocation.

Bella wore it to show off her collarbone, and the small gold earrings added a lot.

Of course, you can be a little more daring, use a denim Tube top with a denim miniskirt, and layer a pearl necklace, which is the familiar Millennium Spice Girl Bella.

HyunA, who is good at color palette outfits, also loves it. Black is too monotonous for HyunA, so she is “excellent” in accessories. Loewe’s blue super thick-framed sunglasses and small daisy earrings fill the color value.

Having said so much, do newspaper friends have the urge to try tube top? But I don’t know how to match this bold item in daily life.

Don’t worry, the editor will give you the collocation suggestions immediately!

Pair it with wide-leg pants for a sexy look

The “tight on the top and loose on the bottom” rule of wearing is very thin. I don’t need to go into details. If you are afraid that the tube top is too sexy, choosing wide-leg trousers for the lower body can help you solve this trouble.

Let’s take a look at Bella’s perfect demonstration~ The printed see-through Tube top can be said to be very sexy, then choose loose sweatpants to neutralize the lower body. The silver rhinestone belt and black wide hairband make the shape more street-like.

Beer girl’s set is also very spicy. Don’t be afraid of monotony with a simple black tube top. Choose low-waisted sweatpants and Converse sneakers for the lower body, and then embellish it with thin waist chains.

If you have a small belly, don’t be afraid, choose high-waisted sports pants to cover the flesh and show long legs, a pair of AJ shoes, accessories can be more gorgeous, and the silver necklace echoes the shoulder straps of the underarm bag to make the shape more delicate.

In addition to sports pants, suit pants are also the perfect match for Tube top.

Elsa Hosk is simple and stylish with suit pants. The least thought-provoking outfit of the same color can also easily concave a sense of luxury. The brown belt is used to separate the layers, and it feels that it can be worn for commuting. If you want to go on vacation, you can easily set off with a rattan bag on your back.

Hyuna’s set is also a look of the same color. The gentle khaki is more feminine than the cool black, and it can be mixed and matched with small white shoes. The bright orange color for the bag is more suitable for summer~

Put on a shirt, it is also a full score

If you have some concerns about revealing your skin, you can also wear the Tube top inside, and then put on a bf-style shirt, which is fashionable.

Blogger Anouk Yve wears his shirts well every time. A loose white shirt with a tube top inside, the shirt is open and the sleeves are rolled up. He is handsome and neat. The lower body is matched with trousers and sneakers, and a baseball cap is another look. A mix of charm.

The idea of ​​​​this outfit is very simple. The black tube top is matched with jeans of the same color, and the shirt is selected in fresh blue.

Or put the tube top directly on the outside of the shirt, and match it with a shirt with a three-dimensional profile and a tight tube top, which not only reflects your collocation’s ingenuity, but also increases the aura.

The side of the shirt is deliberately left with a beautiful arc, and the small details double the fashion. Wearing a tube top inside or wearing it directly outside can be easily digested, so why not rush it?

Come to a Tube dress, matching is not troublesome

If you don’t want to worry about matching, there is another way for lazy people to wear it, that is, Tube dress, a dress can be done directly!

Orange-haired Jennie is a sweet and cool girl in a black Tube dress, showing off her right-angled shoulders perfectly.

Afraid of empty neck, just like Jennie with a necklace.

Teammate ROSÉ also put on the Tube dress. The shiny rhinestone decoration of the skirt and the feathers at the bottom are gorgeous and sexy.

Or challenge a bolder color, like avocado green. Honey pear’s Tube dress is fresh and hot, with a brown underarm bag, the color is very comfortable.

To comment on a single product that can best help us catch the tail of summer, the editor has to vote for Tube top, what do you think?

