Fencing Asian Championships: Jiang Minxie from Hong Kong, China won the championship_Guangming.com

Fencing Asian Championships: Jiang Minxie from Hong Kong, China won the championship

On June 17, Jiang Minxi (left) and Song Shiluo were in the final.

On the same day, in the women’s epee final of the 2023 Asian Fencing Championships held in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, Hong Kong player Jiang Minxi defeated South Korea’s Song Shiluo 15-4 to win the championship.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photographed by Huan Yue)

On June 17, Jiang Minxi thanked the audience after winning the championship.

