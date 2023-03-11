Status: 03/10/2023 21:04

Russian and Belarusian fencers are allowed to participate in the qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics following a decision by the International Fencing Federation (FIE).

In a three-part vote on Friday (03/10/2023), the delegates decided at an online extraordinary congress of the FIE both for the participation of athletes and for the admission of teams and delegates from Russia and Belarus.

The approval is expected to come into effect in the second half of April 2023. This includes the qualifying competitions for the next Olympic Games in Paris.

A decision on whether athletes from both countries can compete under their own flag depends on the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee. Its president, Thomas Bach, is a former fencer and gold medalist (Montreal 1976).

Two Ukrainian applications are rejected

Voting, Russian and Belarusian fencers participating in individual competitions “subject to the conditions of neutrality and individual admission” permit was adopted by 89 votes to 46, with 1 abstention. 85 delegates voted to allow the teams (51 votes against and 3 abstentions), and 88 participants (48 votes against, 2 abstentions) voted to allow the officials to participate in the competitions.

Members voted 84 to 46 against removing a vote on the return of Russia and Belarus from the agenda. Deferring the vote pending a decision on an ethics complaint filed against both countries was rejected by an equal majority. Two applications from the Ukrainian Fencing Federation in this regard failed.

Bokel assesses the fencer’s result as a “sign” and expects an inquiry

“The result of this, that all athletes are allowed to participate again, could be a sign of further voting in the next few weeks in the sports world.” Claudia Bokel, President of the German Fencing Association, assesses the result.

The German Fencing Federation is now awaiting an inquiry from the International Fencing Federation as to whether Russian and Belarusian athletes can be guaranteed entry to Germany, as otherwise Germany could be threatened with being deprived of international fencing highlights.

The Presidium and the German Fechter-Bund now have to speak to the responsible authorities and wait and see how other bodies decide, according to a statement by the Fechter-Bund on Friday evening.

Ukraine is shocked, the US is disappointed

“We are deeply shocked and outraged by this decision and will immediately convene a Bureau meeting to decide our response to the FIE’s decision and a possible appeal.” the Ukrainian FA said in a statement.

The US association showed up in a reaction “disappointed, frustrated and concerned – if not overly surprised” . Phil Andrews, Managing Director of USA Fencing, explained: “This vote comes just over 100 days after 77 percent of the members of the same body voted to extend the ban. What has changed?”

Mammadov thanks supporters

The President of the Russian Fencing Federation, Ilgar Mammadov, thanked the members: “I am grateful to my colleagues from the national foreign federations for those who have supported and helped us both openly and behind the scenes “, he said, “Serious work has been done, this is the work of a great team of people.”

The qualifying phase for the Paris 2024 fencing competitions begins on April 3 and is scheduled to run until April 1 next year.