The snow storm has arrived in Europe, and in Serbia, a sharp drop in temperature is expected for the weekend.

“Ice Armageddon”, the snow storm that swept and paralyzed the USA and Canada in the previous months is also arriving in Europeand according to the announcement of the hydrometeorological institute More than 38 centimeters of snow is expected to fall on the territories of Great Britainand meteorologists cannot assess with certainty whether the icy wave will spread to the rest of Europe

According to previous announcements, Serbia and the neighboring countries will experience a drastic worsening of the weather. pad tempetarure for 10 degreesbut it will be short-lived and will not bring weather problems of the scale expected in Great Britain, and in the north of Germany and Poland, where with abundant snow the temperature drops below zero.

However, until the end of March, Serbia will experience several worsening weather conditions and a drop in temperature, and our forecaster Marko Čubrilo explains what awaits Serbia today and in the coming days, according to the current forecast.

“Today, under the influence of a weak secondary cyclone, it is expected to be moderately to mostly cloudy and unstable with frequent occurrences of rain and showers, and locally there will also be thunderstorms. The change in wind direction will be a consequence of the movement of a cold front that will move over the region on Saturday night and during the day on Saturday bring an increased and strong northwesterly wind, a temperature drop of about 10 degrees Celsius and occasional precipitation, and with the cooling in areas over 800 meters above sea level, snow is expected with strong wind.

In the second part of the day on Saturday in the north of the region, with partial clearing, it will be dry, the highest daily temperatures will be from 4 to 11 degrees, but the feeling of cold will increase due to the strong wind. It will be dry on Sunday morning after a light frost and noticeably warmer again at the beginning of next week.

The meteorologist also announced that the night towards Sunday will be relatively cold with a lot of clearness, and early Sunday morning a ground frost is expected over most of the region, while there will be many areas where the frost will be around -2 degrees Celsius, and in the higher mountains it will be would be stronger. On Sunday during the day, however, mostly sunny, dry and slightly warmer than Saturday with a maximum of +6 to +13 degrees Celsius.

March changeable

Čubrilo says that in the middle of next week, a new, temporary deterioration and cooling is expected, while it would be significantly warmer around March 18, and a new deterioration could follow after March 21. At the beginning of next week, there will be a stronger thaw, and on Tuesday the maximum will be from +12 to +19, and locally around +21 degrees Celsius.

“So, we will now have this cooling that starts tomorrow, then a drastic thaw from Sunday, then a new cooling! Who survives this…”, said Čubrilo.

