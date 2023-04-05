Fenerbahce, who are still fighting for the playoffs with two games to play, communicated the medical update. Scottie Wilbekin will still be absent and, in addition, Devin Booker will not be available. Wilbekin will have to be sidelined for another 2-3 weeks due to a subcortical fracture which developed after a knee contusion sustained during the match against Olimpia Milano on 21 March. Booker, on the other hand, suffered a lateral ligament injury in his left knee during the match against Real Madrid on March 29 and still has no return date. Tomorrow Fenerbahce will play against Efes in the EuroLeague and in the last game they will fly to Serbia to face Crvena Zvezda.