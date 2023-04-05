The problem of the road in the village of La Mojarra-Fortalecillas had affected 150 families in the area and put the production of 400 tons of fish at risk.

The community of La Mojarra-Fortalecillas was cut off for several days because the river washed away the main road.

Aurelio Cubides Rodríguez, director of Roads of the Municipality of Neiva, affirmed that the intervention of the road corresponds to the National Institute of Roads, but due to the winter emergency, the mayor was authorized to advance the works and mitigate the risk in which found the inhabitants of the area.

The road emergency also endangered the children who travel to Fortalecillas to study, since they had to go through a very narrow road.

It may interest you: Incommunicado residents of the village of La Mojarra, Fortalecillas were left incommunicado

Commitments were also acquired in a long-term definitive solution in collaboration with the National Institute of Roads.

“The last winter wave, the one before this one, took away part of the road bank in a sector where the river enters a curve and ate part of the road bank and with the current rains, it practically disappeared. the rest of the road and there is no passage for cars”, the corregidor Robinson Gómez told Diario del Huila a few days ago.