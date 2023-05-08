Home » Fenin’s opponent is suffering: training is like torture, he has to lose over forty kilos
A challenge in which two former promising footballers reach the bottom of their strength. And while the former national team player Martin Fenin has been getting in shape in the gym for about six months, a very difficult mission also awaits his opponent, also an ex-Bundesliga footballer. Germany’s Kevin Pannewitz jumped on the bandwagon a bit later, so shedding 56 kilograms by the match deadline may seem like an impossible goal. “I’ve already lost 15 kilos in less than eight weeks,” boasts the 31-year-old native of Berlin, who should face Fenin in September’s Oktagon MMA tournament in Frankfurt.

