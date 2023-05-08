Janna Ensthaler is not investing in DHDL startup Eselly after all

In the TV show “Die Höhle der Löwen”, new juror Janna Ensthaler wanted to invest 250,000 euros in the startup Eselly. However, the deal never materialized.

With her investment, Janna Ensthaler valued the app startup Eselly at more than 800,000 euros. RTL / Bernd-Michael Maurer

His first company, Zoxs, is 25 years old and says it has annual sales of 40 million euros. The business is doing well. However, Olaf Zimmer needs help for his new project Eselly, which is why he appeared in the Vox show “Die Höhle der Löwen”. With Eselly, however, he does not leave his guarantee of success in the used goods market. While Zoxs, like Rebuy, buys used products, processes them and resells them, the new startup Eselly is a competitor to Ebay.

Users can offer old clothes or furniture in the app. The difference to other marketplaces is that the goods are presented in short videos instead of text descriptions. In the swipe process, users see offers in their area and can comment on or like these clips. Eselly wants to combine the marketplace idea with social media. Janna Ensthaler, newcomer among the DHDL investors, liked the pitch. Instead of the required 20 percent, she demanded a share of 30 percent for her 250,000 euro investment. Both parties agreed on the TV show.

“There were various reasons”

However, as Gründerszene found out, there was no subsequent investment. “There were various reasons why the deal didn’t go through,” said Ensthaler when asked by the start-up scene. But she doesn’t want to say exactly what caused it. “The chemistry between us is right and we are examining whether we can work together on other topics instead.” Eselly founder Olaf Zimmer confirms this to the Gründerszene. Since the investor attaches great importance to sustainability, the entrepreneur from North Rhine-Westphalia not only wants to work with Ensthaler within the framework of Eselly, but also with Zoxs.

For the Glossybox founder and VC boss, it’s the second deal she’s promised in this 13th season. She previously invested in vase manufacturer The Way Up. In contrast to Eselly, the financing did not fail.