HOCKEY ONLINE: The Slovaks will try to make amends, the home selection stands in the way

The Hockey World Cup in Finland and Latvia continues with more matches. Saturday’s program of the “Czech” group B in Riga closes with a match between the Slovak national team and the Latvians at home. Both teams will try to make up for the failure from the opening duels from 19:20, the match is broadcast by ČT Sport, you can follow it in a detailed online report on Sport.cz, where you will also find a detailed cut after the match.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

