After a group stage finished in the lead, Metz had qualified directly for the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Thanks to their twelve victories in fourteen games, the players of Emmanuel Mayonnade had offered themselves the luxury of not going through the stage of the eighth. They were thus able to calmly attend the meeting on Saturday between Ferencvaros and Buducnost Podgorica.
The Hungarians had no trouble getting rid of the Montenegrins with two big wins: 28-24 in the first leg and 27-22 in the return. Prior to that, they had finished fourth in Group A with seven wins, one draw and six losses. Ferencvaros will receive Metz on April 29 while the return will be in Moselle on May 6.