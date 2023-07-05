Title: Fernando Diniz appointed as interim coach for the Brazilian National Team until 2024

Publication Date: July 5, 2023

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has announced the hiring of Fernando Diniz as the interim coach for the Brazilian National Team until 2024. Diniz, who is currently managing Fluminense, will take charge of the team until the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti in July of next year.

Diniz, who will concurrently manage both Brazil and Fluminense, will sign a one-year contract. This unique arrangement will see him leading the Brazilian National Team until Ancelotti’s arrival after the conclusion of his tenure with Real Madrid. The decision to appoint Diniz was influenced by the similarities between his footballing philosophy and that of Ancelotti.

According to Ednaldo Rodrigues, the President of the CBF, Diniz’s official debut as coach will take place during the September FIFA Dates this year, coinciding with the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

In addition to Diniz, his current coaching staff at Fluminense, including Eduardo Barros as the assistant coach, Marcos Seixas as the physical trainer, and Wagner Bertelli as the goalkeeper trainer, will accompany him in his national team duties.

The CBF has expressed its intention to allow Diniz to choose his next steps beyond 2024. Rodrigues even offered him a position on Ancelotti’s coaching staff, as well as the opportunity to lead the Under 23 Team at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Upcoming Matches for the Brazilian National Team:

– Bolivia (Home) – September 4, 2023 – Qualifying Match for the 2026 World Cup

– Peru (Away) – September 12, 2023 – Qualifying Match for the 2026 World Cup

– Venezuela (Home) – September 10, 2023 – Qualifying Match for the 2026 World Cup

Sources have revealed that Diniz’s tenure with the national team will kickstart Brazil’s preparations for the upcoming World Cup, building the foundation for their campaign in 2026.

The CBF’s appointment of Diniz reflects their commitment to strategic planning and ensuring a seamless transition between coaching regimes. Football enthusiasts and fans of the Brazilian National Team eagerly anticipate the team’s progress under Diniz’s leadership as they strive for success in future international competitions.

