(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 06 – A 32-year-old man was arrested by Dutch police as allegedly responsible for throwing a lighter from the grandstand that injured Ajax midfielder Davy Klaessen on the head during the match between Feyenoord and the Amsterdam lancers.



Still problems in managing the fans, therefore, by the Rotterdam club which will be the next opponent in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.



The former Everton player had to leave the field; the match was suspended for 28 minutes.



Dutch justice has opened an investigation. (HANDLE).

