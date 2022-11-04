So the coach after the knockout with Feyenoord: “We don’t even talk about the referee decisions: they would have made Padre Pio nervous too”

“The defeat is not at the level of the game, but of the episodes. The team was alive and ready to fight, it did not disappoint me”, said the Lazio coach after the defeat against Feyenoord that sentenced the team to the Conference League. “The team was alive and ready to fight, it did not disappoint me – continued Sarri -. We were punished for making too many mistakes in front of the Feyenoord goalkeeper”.

The analysis of the match and the path — “We knew there was to suffer, but we didn’t concede much. The attitude was good throughout the match, we didn’t concede much. We have the responsibility of not having put her in in the 4-5 occasions in which we put a man up front. to their goalkeeper, also for this we have been punished “. On the way: “We missed only one match, in Denmark, which cost us third place. In the league you can afford it, in Europe you can’t. After a match like this you have to stay calm, analyze the match seriously and prepare for the next one without blaming any more. no one at all. We played a tough game, on a very difficult field and I have few regrets “, Sarri reiterated.

piss — “It was raining bags of piss from the stands behind the bench – Sarri closes -. We won’t even talk about the referee decisions: they would have made Padre Pio nervous too. An opposing player made 7-8 fouls from behind on one of ours, but the warnings are go to us. In the goal there are two irregularities. The action starts in front of my bench and there is a foul on Cancellieri. Then Patric who was clearly pushed. At least we had to go and see her at the Var … “ See also Boniciolli confirmed, renewal for Cappelletti and Antonutti still captain: Pedone relaunches the APU in three moves

