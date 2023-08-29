FIBA World Cup 2023: Team USA and Canada the picks of the Bookmakers, Italy out of the Top 10

Let’s take a look at the odds of some of the main Bookmakers on the winner of the FIBA ​​World Cup 2023, when we are halfway through the first round and there are already some verdicts.

Both Draftkings and Fanduel indicate Team USA and Canada in front of everyone, with Kerr’s men still favorites despite the excellent impression made by SGA and teammates.

Follow Australia and Spain almost paired, then Serbia, Germany and Slovenia. Italy just outside the Top 10, with astronomical shares…

Here are the updated odds:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

