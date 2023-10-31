Fidenza Village new Official Partner of the Vero Volley Consortium

Fidenza Village, part of The Bicester Collection, and the Vero Volley Consortium are happy to announce the partnership between the two entities for the 2023-2024 season. In addition to promoting talent in the sporting field, Fidenza Village shares with Vero Volley the most authentic values ​​of sport – courage, resilience, loyalty, humility and responsibility – and the objective of spreading a real sporting culture.

A unique project of its kind, which is expressed in the new claim chosen by the Consortium “Driven by values” and supported by Fidenza Village. As an official partner, Fidenza Village is also the shirt sponsor of the flagship men’s and women’s teams. The MINT Vero Volley Monza, a team led by coach Massimo Eccheli, is a candidate to play its cards in Italy and do well in Europe, in the Challenge Cup, thanks to athletes of the caliber of the central defender of the Italian national team Gianluca Galassi, the Japanese standard bearer Ran Takahashi , Canadian spiker Stephen Maar, Brazilian setter Fernando Kreling and captain Thomas Beretta, along with many other international stars.

Equally stellar is the women’s counterpart, Allianz Vero Volley Milano, which this year will be the protagonist not only in Serie A1 but also – for the third time in a row – in the CEV Champions League, the highest continental event for volleyball clubs. Led by coach Marco Gaspari, Allianz Vero Volley Milano boasts a top-level team, in which the new entry Paola Egonu, MVP of the last CEV Champions League final, the captain Alessia Orro and Myriam Sylla, the team’s best spiker, stand out. last World Cup, as well as captain of the Italian national team.

Fidenza Village will also be Match Sponsor of the highly anticipated match between Allianz Vero Volley Milano and Prosecco DOC Imoco Conegliano, scheduled at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago on November 5th at 4pm. A unique show, broadcast live on RaiSport, which will attract enthusiasts and fans and will see the two teams challenge each other again, after the Scudetto finals of the last two seasons and after the match on a neutral pitch in Livorno for the Italian Super Cup, the first trophy up for grabs of the season. Through this partnership, Fidenza Village confirms its attention to the values ​​of responsibility and support for talent and the territory, which have guided it since its foundation:

«The partnership with the Vero Volley Consortium offers us the opportunity to convey our commitment in terms of social responsibility, associating it with positive messages such as determination, courage and teamwork», states Edoardo Vittucci, Business Director of Fidenza Village.

Share this: Facebook

X

