Silvestre Dangond revolutionizes with ‘Bacano’, new preview of ‘Ta Malo’

The vallenato music singer Sylvester Dangond surprised his followers with launch ‘Bacano’, song that is included in his new album production ‘Ta Malo’, which will be launched on Thursday, November 2 on digital platforms.

The song authored by Melkis Suárez contains one of the new musical passes of José Juan Camilo Guerra, accordion player by the artist urumitero and which has gone viral on social networks.

“Talking about ‘Bacano’ is talking about Colombia, ‘Bacano’ represents me”Wrote Silvestre Dangond on his Instagram account when announcing the premiere of this song.

Dangond and his accordion players Rubén Lanao and José Juan Camilo They are preparing for the launch of the album and the different events they will do in Valledupar: walk, November 9 and live concerts on November 10 and 11 in the Leyenda Vallenata park.

