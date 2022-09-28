First technical problems for FIFA 23, probably due to the excessive turnout at the release of digital copies and 10-hour tests.

Players report that the servers that allow you to play FIFA 23 online crashed as soon as the EA Sports title hit digital stores. The Ultimate Edition of FIFA 23 is available from today, September 27, at 17:00 and within a few minutes the servers went down. This is probably due to the number of players who tried to join the game as soon as it was released.

Early Access to FIFA 23 –

Anyone who pre-ordered the game was able to pre-install it on their reference platform. This means that they were able to launch FIFA 23 and enter an online match as soon as the servers were opened. The server crash initially only impacted FUT users, but soon seemed to affect other online modes as well. EA Play subscribers were also able to join the game at launch as part of the 10-hour free trial.

Server EA offline —

Trying to enter an online game, users were faced with an error message that prevents them from accessing it. “Sorry, it looks like the EA servers are currently down. We are working to solve the problem ”, reads the message. “Please try again later. For more information visit ea.com/unable-to-connect ”. On Twitter, Electronic Arts acknowledged the problem and explained that it is “investigating the reports of some players who are unable to connect to EA servers” and that “will provide an update in this thread when possible”. Some players have managed to enter online matches by continuing to try until the servers have magically recovered. However, it appears that 77% of gamers are still finding it difficult to do so. The easiest way to find out when the servers will be fully operational, of course, is to check your Twitter account for more updates.

Written by Georgina Young for GLHF