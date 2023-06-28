Fifty million are to blame

28/06/2023 and las 06:31 CEST

The days go by and no one leaves the Camp Nou. After the favor of the sacred cows Busquets and Alba, nobody is willing to help the club. The Barça would need to enter fifty million in transfers but is in the phase of lowering expectations before the decision of its transferable players not to move from Barcelona.

It is hard to believe that there are players who have been told, actively and passively, that they do not have them and that they do not even consider looking for a club that offers them better professional expectations. It is clear that they are the ones who have the upper hand and Barça, although not only Barça since it is a generalized reality, they only have to pay. The question is that Ansu Fati, Ferràn Torres, Kessié and Eric García do not want to leave and salaries will have to be added, or subtracted, little by little with secondary players, which is much more difficult still.

THE SHAME

Total, that the focus is on getting rid of everything that is left over, basically those who do not even have a place in the squad, read Umtiti, Lenglet, Dest, Collado… Nico cannot be included in this group since he is not a hopeless case and there is a predisposition to find a favorable solution. They are players that the clubs to which they have been on loan have returned and that it will be difficult to place because the whole world knows that Barça desperately needs to get some euro for them.

To begin with, hope has already been lost with Umtitito the point that a contract termination would be seen as a lesser evil. Lenglet It is the most transferable, but Tottenhan squeezes the pins without mercy: at the moment they do not pay more than five million.

Dest does not attract customers and hill It wouldn’t be more than a minor operation. The problem of these players is also called 50 million, the 50 million of the shame of their salaries. Umtiti, 20 million; Lenglet, 16; Dest, 10 and between Collado and a certain Gustavo Maia, 4. With these chips everything is understood, that they do not want to leave and that Barça cannot place them. The key: it will be almost impossible for Barça to make a reasonable box with everything that is left over

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

