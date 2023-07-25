Figc, the request to CONI: ‘Equate English players to EU players’

Equating English footballers with EU footballers. This is the proposal made by Lega Serie A to the FIGC Federal Council which resolved to ask CONI to treat players from the United Kingdom as EU players, thus exempting them from entry fees. All this by virtue of the trade cooperation agreements between the European Union and Great Britain. After Brexit, English footballers are considered non-EU players as in the case of Abraham and Smalling at Roma and Loftus-Cheek and Tomori at Milan. Therefore, freeing up the “slots” could change the market strategies of the Serie A clubs that have been hoping for this measure for some time.

The times of the Coni

It remains to be seen whether the measure will have immediate effect. The ball goes to Coni which on Tuesday will meet in Milan for the last one Giunta of this summer, while on Wednesday the National Council at the Allianz Tower, headquarters of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Foundation.

