Filippo Magnini returns to the pool with Nabaiji by Decathlon – Sport Marketing News

After two world gold medals and 17 European gold medals, Philip Magnini decides to go back to the tub, to participate in some Master competitions, and chooses the brand Nabaiji by Decathlon as a technical partner.

A long-awaited return for Filippo who, considered the best Italian freestyler, couldn’t wait to return to his natural habitat, that of the swimming pool. A decision made after a period of pause in which Re Magno put himself to the test as an instructor, making his great experience available to all the participants in his clinics.

The collaboration with Nabaiji, an international brand of the Decathlon group specialized in products for swimming pool activities, was activated in 2022 with the intention of letting Filippo try the brand new technical line of products approved by FINA dedicated to professional swimmers. This is how Filippo decides to extend the collaboration also for 2023, making Nabaiji his official technical partner, with the supply of products, in particular swimsuits and goggles, with which he will take to the pool during the Master competitions.

“I am very excited to be back racing! – declares Filippo Magnini – Can’t wait to feel the adrenaline on the starting block again. Choosing Decathlon as a technical partner seemed to me the right evolution of the collaboration born last year, not to mention that Nabaiji products are super performing. Finally I will have the opportunity to test them also in competition.”

Massimiliano Capponi, Water Sports Commercial Director adds: “We have been collaborating with Filippo Magnini since 2022 and we can’t wait for the product tests conducted so far with the Nabaiji brand to continue to accompany him in his next challenges. The FINA approved collection dedicated to professional swimmers makes us very proud of this partnership”.