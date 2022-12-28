Rafael Vargas has clarified that, although the 22-year-old Argentine international has just arrived at Manchester City, he will be able to wear the blancos shirt as in a summer tournament in which Araña were only eleven

The Manchester City footballer is happy on English soil, where he landed last summer, after leaving River Plate. Pep Guardiola is delighted with him, given that in his first 20 games for the Citizens, eight of which as a starter, he scored seven goals and handed out a couple of assists.

Julián has a contract with City until 2027 and, although he is not on the starting ramp, there are already those who link him directly to Real Madrid, a club he played for when he was just a child. Yes, even if many don’t know it, Álvarez was tested in the merengue team in a summer tournament when he was only eleven years old.

And in relation to this memory in the blancos shirt, Rafael Vargas, the first coach of “El Araña”, wanted to make it clear that, according to him, Julían could wear the Real shirt in the not too distant future. “I think he can wear the Real Madrid shirt at any time”he stressed in an interview with Sebastián Srur on Argentina’s radio station Radio Continental.

At the moment there are no indications that the Madrid team will bet on signing the world champion striker next summer, even more so knowing that this is his first season in Manchester. But we already know that in football everything changes completely overnight. See also Djokovic, sixth joy in Rome The final is without history: Tsitsipas tamed in two sets

