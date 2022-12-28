The European mayors next to the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu, a symbol of Turkey that opposes the autocrat premier Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Important leading European citizens, from Paris to Florence, from Athens to Hanover, took part in the event in support of the charismatic mayor of the Turkish capital, leading face of the opposition and aspiring candidate for the next presidential elections, who in recent days was condemned to two years, seven months and 15 days in prison for insulting a public official.