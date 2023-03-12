Home Sports Final Coppa Italia Women is Roma-Juventus – Calcio
Sports

Final Coppa Italia Women is Roma-Juventus – Calcio

by admin
Final Coppa Italia Women is Roma-Juventus – Calcio
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 11 – The final of the 2023 Italian Cup for women’s football will be between Rome and Juventus. In today’s first semi-final, between the Giallorossi and Milan, the team from the capital won 3-1 (Andressa, Giacinti and Losada scored) overturning the 0-1 in favor of the Rossoneri in the first leg.

In the second semifinal, Juve won 2-1 in Vinovo after extra time and qualified thanks to a 1-1 draw in the first leg. Goal for the Bianconeri through Gunnarsdottir after just two minutes of play and Inter equalized 7′ from the end through Chawinga. On 10′ of the first overtime, Beerensteyn scored the decisive goal. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy