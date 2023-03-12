news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 11 – The final of the 2023 Italian Cup for women’s football will be between Rome and Juventus. In today’s first semi-final, between the Giallorossi and Milan, the team from the capital won 3-1 (Andressa, Giacinti and Losada scored) overturning the 0-1 in favor of the Rossoneri in the first leg.



In the second semifinal, Juve won 2-1 in Vinovo after extra time and qualified thanks to a 1-1 draw in the first leg. Goal for the Bianconeri through Gunnarsdottir after just two minutes of play and Inter equalized 7′ from the end through Chawinga. On 10′ of the first overtime, Beerensteyn scored the decisive goal. (HANDLE).

