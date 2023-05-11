Finale beckons: Inter lets it rip in the derby spectacle – Champions League

Inter can dream of the 6th final in the premier class. © ANSA / MATTEO BAZZI

After a 2-0 win in the first leg of the Derby della Madonnina semifinals, Inter are on course for their 6th Champions League final. The Inzaghi side defeated city rivals AC Milan after a furious start with two quick goals at a packed San Siro. The second leg of the Milan city showdown will take place next Tuesday.

Edin Džeko put Inter ahead with a magnificent volley in the 8th minute. After the second Inter goal by Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the 11th minute, Milan’s capital false start was sealed. After a sleepy first half, the team of coach Stefano Pioli came up briefly after the change of sides, but found their teeth against the collectively strong opponent.

After just a few minutes, the game at the San Siro had started with a bang. Džeko hammered a corner ball from the left into the right corner with an almost seamless volley. Just three minutes later, Mkhitaryan cleverly exploited a gap in the center to make it 2-0. As a result, Milan was visibly in shock. Hakan Calhanoğlu (16′) thundered the ball to the bar shortly afterwards, Mkhitaryan missed Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan in the same action.

Even after that, the nominal away team held the reins firmly in their hands and stayed on the trigger. Milan, on the other hand, did not play offensively, seemed hesitant and sleepy. Only in the 30th minute did Davide Calabria hit the side netting in an attack down the right flank. In addition, after an on-field review, referee Jesús Manzano did not decide on a penalty when world champion Lautaro Martínez fell in the penalty area.

Milan remains too harmless

Both teams could have scored early in the second half. Brahim Diaz (49′) created Milan’s best chance to date with a long-range effort, while Junior Messias (51′) missed another chance for the current Serie A fifth-placed side. At the other end, Džeko (53′) found his in Maignan Master. Milan director Sandro Tonali (63rd) hit the left outside bar. After that, the vortex of attack died down a bit.

The Pioli squad was not able to build up constant pressure in the final phase, which it probably would have needed. Symbolic was Tommaso Pobega’s too central conclusion in the 92nd minute. Milan therefore goes into the return match with a 0:2 mortgage. Of course, the duel is far from decided – just like the second Champions League semi-final is still open. Real Madrid and Manchester City drew 1-1 in Madrid on Tuesday.