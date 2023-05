FCB meets Fiorentina in the first leg of the Conference League semifinals. It’s a lonely success in a difficult season. The sports director Heiko Vogel talks like the YB sports director Fredy Bickel once did – what does that mean?

Again and again hustle and bustle, on and off the field: FCB in the game against FC Zurich last Sunday. Georgios Kefalas / Keystone

FC Basel have done a lot in the past few weeks, for the image, for understanding. The Board of Directors held background discussions with the media, President David Degen gave major interviews and said in the “Sunday View”: “We want to take the friends and fans of FCB on our journey.”