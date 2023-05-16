Home » Tourism, the Region kicks off the applications for the 2024-2025 calendar of events
World

Tourism, the Region kicks off the applications for the 2024-2025 calendar of events

by admin
Tourism, the Region kicks off the applications for the 2024-2025 calendar of events

by palermotoday.it – ​​7 seconds ago

The Department of Tourism, Sport and Entertainment of the Sicilian Region has published the notice for nominations to the “Official Calendar of Events of Great Tourist Attraction” for the years 2024 and 2025. The goal is to…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Tourism, the Region kicks off the applications for the 2024-2025 calendar of events appeared 7 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  John Madden is dead: former legendary coach and TV commentator, legend of American football

You may also like

Pokémon cards are missing in Japan

Iliad grows more and more: mobile goods and...

Sarkozy sentenced to three years in prison, one...

Paris Court of Appeal upholds former French President...

Exclusive Morata: “Juve, win for Pogba!”

Sarkozy sentenced on appeal to three years in...

Usa, debt ceiling negotiations: Biden cancels trip to...

France, Sarkozy sentenced to three years in prison:...

Wiretapping scandal, Sarkozy sentenced on appeal to 3...

“Banderas a half mast”, preview of Medalla’s fourth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy