Fiorentina-Inter: who dreams and who despairs, even in the Cup of the wicked

The most iniquitous and unbalanced Cup on the globe reaches its seventy-sixth final, which as usual for some years has been held in a single competition at theOlympic From Rome. It will be Fiorentina and Inter who will contend for it, in front of the usual, excellent crowd. The Viola – with five tricolor rosettes won in their history – return to play in a final after the one they lost against Napoli in 2014, while Inter present themselves as holders of the trophy, with the aim of achieving their ninth success. Curiosity: both clubs will be engaged, a few weeks apart, in their respective European finals: Champions League e Conference. A real event for an Italian football which, in recent years, has almost always said goodbye prematurely to the continental reviews.

The pre-match is marred by press releases from Northern curve Milan who, a few hours before the match, announces a 45′ long supporters’ strike. The reason is to be found in the difficulty, according to the Inter ultras, in finding tickets for the imminent final in Istanbul against Manchester City due to a lack of collaboration from the club. While on the Viola front reigns the enthusiasm of playing two finals in the space of a few days, with the Fiesole which through its channels has invited all the fans to respect the directives coming from the megaphones for the proper success of the choreographic show.

The outside of theOlympic is manned by a great many agents, with dozens of vans that act as a divider between the area that affects the influx of Inter fans and that which concerns the supporter Tuscan. Although today is a calm day, in which it is perceived that the risk of accidents is truly equal to zero, it must still be remembered that the historian between the two factions includes rather bitter turbulence dated September 2021. Incidents which, moreover, led to a flurry of Daspo on both fronts. Therefore the final takes on the “spicy” contours typical of any rivalry.

Once up the stairs, the first glance, needless to say, is at the two bends. To my left, the Interisti have no banners due to the strike mentioned above, while the Viola have filled the South and posted all their classic signs. The choice not to have placed patches on the wall historically occupied by the Fedayn Romanists. An unnecessary, much less obvious, gesture that highlights the way of thinking of the Florentines. A fan base that has grown considerably in recent years, working with the lights off but developing internally a courageous, clean way of doing ultras and capable of containing diversity between the groups in favor of the unity of the curve. A white fly in a curving universe where more and more we go towards splits and watered-down thoughts, sometimes not very logical and respectful.

A work that has also raised the Viola in terms of support. After having seen them at work several times lately, tonight they will confirm their state of form, creating a beautiful choreography – it’s true – but above all making themselves protagonists of a great singing performance. But let’s go in order.

At the entrance to the teams in the North, the Nerazzurri scenography takes shape: lots of cards that form the inscription 1908, the coat of arms of the city of Milan and a warrior to show the way. Successful and impactful. Theoretically it should be the only start of the first fraction, even if – as we will see – the 45′ strike will be disregarded.

As far as the choreography is concerned, the one created by the artist is also absolutely remarkable Fiesole: a tarpaulin on which the Perseus with the head of Medusa by Benvenuto Cellini, exhibited in the Loggia dei Lanzi in Piazza della Signoria. A historical reference that fits perfectly with a fan base that has always been proud of its history and parochial to the core. In addition to being the umpteenth confirmation of the excellent choreographic vein of the Tuscans, authors also in this season of various shows always successful.

When the curtain falls, cheering on the Florentine side begins to be heard. Accompanied by the Turin twins, Sporting and Catanzaro, the purple ultras perform first of all in what remains a great classic of our fans: the torch. Lots of pyrotechnics raining down on the tartan runway, as if to send the mind back a few years. While in the thinning of the smoke the choirs gain strength rhythmic from the drums. The Italian team almost immediately finds the advantage with Gonzalez and obviously i supporter lilies explode in unbridled exultation. There Fiesole final format manages to perfectly coordinate a curve with a very different conformation than that of the Franks. Without amplification, but with only megaphones and several choirs scattered on the balustrade. Personally I find that this also denotes the state of form of a fan base: being attentive to detail, studying a stadium beforehand to understand how best to convey support and the collective synergy between all the groups, in order to make people sing too placed higher. All-round Italian mold!

We were talking about the Interisti strike. Once you understand the difficulties of the trailing team, i bauscia decide to stop the protest in the 17th minute, starting to support their team. Now, respecting all choices and all opinions, I also think it’s always difficult not to cheer in a game that awards a trophy. Especially if you go behind and the men on the pitch are clearly in need of help. Maybe it won’t be a coincidence but the brace with which Lautaro overturns the result and sends the teams to the locker rooms at 1-2, takes place precisely in the peak moments of Inter support. Support that – as I was able to describe on the occasion of a recently viewed Empoli-Inter – confirms the excellent progress of the North in terms of singing. I didn’t mind tonight’s Nerazzurri: slapping for the entire 90 minutes and a loud voice for better or worse. Perhaps they could have done more color-wise. But compared to the Nord a few years ago, the improvement is there for all to see. The presence of the Lazio twins and Botev Plovdiv, positioned at the two ends of the road, should be noted North Curve.

If color is scarce among the Milanese contingent, the same cannot be said for the purples. In addition to the many flags carried, torches and smoke bombs, in fact, the lilies are distinguished by a small choreography with flags made in the PAG area, many two poles and two scarves which, as always, prove to be warhorses. The one in the final is especially beautiful, with the defeat now acquired. A warning to the team, a desire to demonstrate their unshakeable faith despite yet another final loss (the Viola have not lifted a trophy since 2001). With players in tears who bring themselves under the sector, trying to soothe their pain in an embrace with their own people.

Totally different climate at Inter, with Inzaghi winning his umpteenth trophy and the North raising the decibels even further on a couple of catchphrases capable of really involving everyone. The thought is obviously in Istanbul, but a cup on the showcase is still a goal to celebrate. And the players don’t spare the classic lap under the curve with the trophy on display.

As I leave the stadium, I come across the big purple snake that returns to its cars in disappointment. There are those who curse, those who kick beer cans and those who seem resigned to their fate. A human tide that without thinking, however, poured into Rome to cradle a dream. Even though she knew she was the underdog. Yet they can’t really reproach themselves for anything. They tried until the last minute of added time, trying to push the ball into the net with their chants and their support.

A final is always a mix of joy and disappointment, but also an indelible design for a fan base and its away match. A moment to magnify and solidify one’s pride and belonging. If only this tournament were reformed and equal space was given to everyone, allowing remote dreams to be cultivated as happens in other countries, then we could perhaps witness stories to be told, feats, sporting tragedies and epic moments. But we are par excellence the ones who pave the way for the strongest and preclude any possibility of hope for those who, perhaps, bend over backwards to obtain decent results. Ergo: my hope is destined to remain so!

Text Simone Meloni

Agency photo