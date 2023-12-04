Fiorentina, Joan Gonzalez appears in midfield

Joan GonzalezLecce midfielder, is a player who really likes Fiorentina. The Italian has been asking for a midfielder with his characteristics for some time and the Spaniard could leave Salento in January. There is no doubt that in the winter market something will be done to give further impetus to a team which, despite the good season played so far, can still improve, What is most concerning is the offensive production. The Viola, in fact, build a lot, but are unable to materialize the amount of play.

Fiorentina: lots of play, few goals

In the last 5 championship matches (when we write the match against Salernitana is underway, ed.), the Fiorentina he lost 4 times. On all 4 occasions the team did not score. Even more: of the two goals scored that gave the victory against Bologna, one came from a penalty. Consequently, the only goal from open play in the last 5 Serie A matches was that of Bonaventura. These are numbers that hold the team to their responsibilities.

Rather than the fault of the attackers (even if Nzola and Beltran have only scored one goal in the championship so far), the demerits must be attributed to a game that fails to exalt the offensive performers. Nzola he is a player who must be served deep, but who often finds himself compressed in the area and too isolated to be able to make an impact. Bertran seems more complete, but he still has to adapt and the continuous relay with the former Spezia doesn’t help him. To this must be added the constant changes on the outside and the lack of a midfield that is too static and incapable of performing the double phase. For this reason, corrective measures are needed to avoid losing the good things done so far.

Gonzalez alla Fiorentina: 40%

According to the portal calciomercato.itthe Fiorentina in January he will give it a try Joan Gonzalez. Italiano really likes the talented Lecce midfielder because he combines physique and technique. Corvino has already taken into account losing the player in June, but could also decide to bring forward the sale, also because Spanish is not the only quality element of the midfield. The cost of the player should be around 10 million euros. Contacts between the two companies have already been initiated.

Villasanti to Fiorentina: 30%

Fiorentina has always been attentive to the South American market and would be following from this perspective Mathias Villasanti. This was reported by the Okfichajes portal. The Paraguayan midfielder, born in 1997, plays for Gremio and costs around 7 million. This is a player who can play both as a midfielder and as an attacking midfielder and who has a good propensity to score. For this reason he could be useful to the team. Fiorentina is seriously thinking about it.

Give to Fiorentina: 20%

The Fiorentina he would be thinking about Yes to strengthen the attack. There Gazzetta dello Sport in fact, reports of a new contact between Viola and Salernitana, who will take advantage of the match scheduled today to talk about the transfer market. The Campania team should lower the Senegalese’s clause to 22 million euros and he could also accept technical compensation to give up his attacker. So the track could reopen.

Davide Luciani

