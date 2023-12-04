Home » the video of the three kilometer high column of smoke – Corriere TV
the video of the three kilometer high column of smoke – Corriere TV

the video of the three kilometer high column of smoke – Corriere TV

The images of the three kilometer high column of smoke released from the mouth of the Marapi volcano in Indonesia are causing astonishment. The bodies of 11 hikers were recovered following the eruption. Rescuers are looking for at least 22 more missing people. The volcano, located in Agam district of West Sumatra province, spewed thick ash columns up to 3,000 meters into the sky and clouds of hot ash spread for several kilometers. Nearby villages and towns were covered in tons of volcanic debris. On Saturday, around 75 hikers began climbing the mountain, which is almost 2,900 meters high and got stuck.

December 4, 2023 – Updated December 4, 2023, 09:01

