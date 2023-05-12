Fiorentina: Jovic and Terzic against Italian, controversy on social networks – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, MAY 12 – There is disappointment in the Viola clan for the defeat suffered last night against Basel in the 92nd minute which complicates the dream of the Conference League final on June 7 in Prague.



But the tension within Fiorentina is also fueled by the episode involving Luka Jovic and Aleksa Terzic: the two Serbian players (the first came on in the 35th minute of the second half in place of Cabral, the second remained on the bench) shared a photo of a ‘fanpage’ of the former Real Madrid striker, accompanied by a post which speaks of ‘Italian’s tactical disaster’ and criticizes some choices in this semi-final first leg (the second leg is expected in Switzerland on May 18). The purple company has taken note but has decided not to release official comments at the moment, preferring to deal with and manage the episode internally. According to the locker room regulation, measures are not excluded. (HANDLE).

