The Viola coach after the 3-0 suffered at Basaksehir: “I’m worried. We have our qualities but now they seem to be dull”
The ugly knockout of Istanbul removes the smile from Vincenzo Italiano. His Fiorentina fails to mesh and, between the championship and the Conference, is experiencing a very delicate moment. At 3-0 in the Basaksehir field, the coach does not go hunting for alibis: “At the moment we are fragile, very fragile – he says -. At this moment we do not have the soul. We do not find a way to ignite the spark. I’m worried, I always am, because the adversaries always find a way to get us in trouble. We lack the spark, the key to make the change even on a mental level. The qualities we have, but right now they seem dull. Not I was expecting a second half like this, I can’t understand. At the first difficulties we crumble, a game that was all in all balanced ended 3-0. I’m realizing that it is very difficult to play in Europe. “
Giacomo Bonaventura tries to look ahead: “We are aware that we have not played a good match, but we just have to think about restarting and finding the right spirit. We conceded two strange goals, we must now find the right intensity and recover some injured players as well. to tell the truth we lack a bit of serenity and also a bit of mental tranquility. But now there is the championship: we give our best until the break. ”
September 15, 2022 (change September 15, 2022 | 23:49)
