The ugly knockout of Istanbul removes the smile from Vincenzo Italiano. His Fiorentina fails to mesh and, between the championship and the Conference, is experiencing a very delicate moment. At 3-0 in the Basaksehir field, the coach does not go hunting for alibis: “At the moment we are fragile, very fragile – he says -. At this moment we do not have the soul. We do not find a way to ignite the spark. I’m worried, I always am, because the adversaries always find a way to get us in trouble. We lack the spark, the key to make the change even on a mental level. The qualities we have, but right now they seem dull. Not I was expecting a second half like this, I can’t understand. At the first difficulties we crumble, a game that was all in all balanced ended 3-0. I’m realizing that it is very difficult to play in Europe. “