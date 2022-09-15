US retail sales rose 0.3% in August, outperforming estimates of a flat figure. However, the July figure was revised downwards from the unchanged trend initially reported to a decline of 0.4%. Excluding auto sales, retail sales fell 0.3% in August; excluding car and gas sales, the figure rose by 0.3% instead. Watch out for sales at gas stations, which fell by 4.2% on a monthly basis, over -2.3% in July.