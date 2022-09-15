Listen to the audio version of the article

There are fears that there are missing people in Cantiano, a town of just over 2,000 inhabitants, hit by a water bomb that transformed the streets into real streams and dragged away cars. These are not missing persons, but who have not been traced at the moment. The phones don’t work and the mayor Alessandro Piccini has launched an appeal via social media, inviting citizens to stay at home. In some areas the water has reached the first loaves. The Contessa pass closed. Several rivers overflowed, including the Burano. «A water bomb is hitting Cantiano – the mayor’s alarm -. Several rivers overflowed. The water has invaded the central streets of the town. Several areas are already submerged. The municipal road network is interrupted in several sections. The state road towards Gubbio is closed. We invite citizens to remain calm and avoid risky situations ». Firefighters and carabinieri intervened on the site. Another emergency was reported in Pergola, also in the province of Pesaro Urbino, where a family took refuge on the top floor of a house and asked for help.

State roads 3 “Flaminia” and 452 “Della Contessa” on the border between Marche and Umbria were temporarily closed to traffic due to bad weather. The Anas reports it. A landslide caused the interruption of the Flaminia in Scheggia and Pascelupo. The state road 452 – the Anas always explains – is instead closed from Gubbio to Ponte Riccioli due to flooding. Slowdowns due to flooding or debris on the carriageway are reported on the E45 between Umbertide and Città di Castello and on the state road 219 «di Gubbio and Pian D’assino». Anas staff is on site to manage the road network and to restore normal traffic in the shortest possible time.