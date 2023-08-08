Fiorentina: Nzola has arrived, visits and signatures tomorrow – Football

Fiorentina has welcomed its new center forward: M’Bala Nzola arrived in Florence this evening: tomorrow he will undergo medical examinations and will therefore sign a contract until 2028 at 1.3 million per season. It is a 13 million euro operation, this is the amount that the Viola club will pay to Spezia. Danish goalkeeper Oliver Christensen, 24, from Hertha Berlin is expected tomorrow for 6 million including bonuses and an agreement until 2028.





After the engagement tonight with River Plate in the Copa Libertaoderse against Internacional, the other reinforcement for the attack will arrive between Thursday and Friday, the 21-year-old Luca Beltran, a 25 million operation which also includes a percentage on the resale. In England they are talking about a 30 million offer from Brentford for Nico Gonzalez but the Viola don’t seem willing to take it into consideration. Contrary to Benfica’s 25 million for Arthur Cabral: on the Viola channels a video with the Viola general manager Joe Barone as he gives him the ‘Golden boot’ as the best scorer of the last Conference.





From today the team has returned to training at Viola Park in view of the last two pre-season friendlies, on Friday with Sestri Levante and on Saturday with OFI Creta; both matches will start at 8pm and will be free for fans who will have to register their personal data on www.bigliettifiorentina.com

