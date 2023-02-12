Original title: Booker: I have always admired Durant, he is purely convinced that he can integrate well into the Suns

American media clutchpoints reported that Suns star Booker said that Durant’s deal to join the Suns will undoubtedly make Suns fans extremely excited. Booker emphasized that he has always admired Durant very much, and he would be very suitable for the Suns.

screenshot of clutchpoints report

After the NBA trade deadline, the heaviest deal is undoubtedly Durant joining the Suns, although the Suns also paid a considerable price. Three players, Bridges, Johnson, and Crowder, as well as four first-round picks, were all sent to the Brooklyn Nets. But the joining of Durant undoubtedly gave the Suns the superstar they have needed for many years, a key man who can take the heavy responsibility of scoring at critical moments.

In a game that just ended in the NBA, the Suns defeated the Pacers 117-104. The Suns’ starting five scored in double figures, and Booker scored the second most points in the team with 21 points. In an interview, Booker said that although it is regrettable that Bridges and Johnson are leaving the team, he believes Durant will quickly and well integrate into the team.

Booker said: "We respect each other. The person I watch the most game highlights is probably Durant. I have always admired Durant. Before the Olympics started, we have been in touch. So, I just Want to introduce Durant to our team, introduce him to our fans, and then introduce him to our culture."

"Durant is a pure basketball player. He likes basketball. This is his job. So there is no doubt that Durant will be well integrated into the Suns." Booker also believes that Durant's deal will Let the team's fans excited. After Durant joined the Suns, the Suns quickly became the favorites to win the championship this season.

