(Hong Kong News) 54-year-old Guo Shaoyun has developed in China in recent years. In 2021, in order to facilitate work, she simply moved to China to live. Guo Shaoyun, who has filmed many TVB dramas, left TVB in a low-key manner last month, and even her name and photo have been deleted from the official website artist list. But it is not known whether she is just switching to the form of cooperation with TVB. She shared a video of visiting TV City a few days ago, and some netizens left a message asking if she would return to TVB to start work.

At the beginning of the film, Guo Shaoyun parked the car at the entrance of TVB and said: “Go home! TVB!” After Guo Shaoyun entered the TV city, she took netizens to visit different video studios and dressing rooms, and finally arrived at the first factory. Everyone had a lot of fun at the No. 1 factory, because I was often teased by award-winning people here.” The memories of Guo Shaoyun who entered the No. 1 factory came to mind, excitedly raised her fingers, and accidentally exposed her belly, which shows that she has gained a lot of weight.

In addition, Guo Shaoyun also mentioned in the film that she has been in the industry for 30 years. In fact, she participated in Miss Hong Kong in 1992, but finally stopped in the top 12. Guo Shaoyun later entered the industry and became one of the green leaves that impressed the audience.